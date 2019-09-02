× U.S. Coast Guard helping rescue more than 30 people from boat fire off California coast

LOS ANGELES— The U.S. Coast Guard says it has launched several boats to help more than 30 people “in distress” off the coast of southern California.

Tweets from the Coast Guard in Los Angeles said there were reports the people were on a boat that was on fire near Santa Cruz Island.

One tweet said some crew members had been rescued, and rescuers were working to evacuate the remaining passengers. One crew member had minor injuries.

What boat? — Robert Zimiga (@RobertZimiga) September 2, 2019

The vessel was reported as being on fire. The a group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers. https://t.co/ojaSdUTHXd — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

Santa Cruz Island is off the coast of Santa Barbara.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates