Record-setting triple digit heat, sunshine for Labor Day: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Today is a Pinpoint Weather Alert day due to the record-setting heat expected across the Front Range.

The record breaking heat continues as we end our holiday weekend. Highs on Monday will make it into upper 90s and lower 100s across the Front Range. The record high for today in Denver is 95 degrees set back in 1983, which will be broken. The other record Denver could possibly break today is the hottest day in September on record, which is currently 98 degrees. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and breezy conditions through the afternoon.

As we head into the upcoming work week, temperatures will take a dip as rain chances return. Highs on Tuesday will stay in the mid-80s, which is right where we should be for early September. We’ll have a 10% chance of a pop up shower or two across the Front Range during the afternoon.

This 10 to 20% chance of rain will continue each day this week, but despite the slim rain chances, temperatures will still manage to warm right back into the mid-to-upper 80s through Friday.

