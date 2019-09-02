Tomorrow is the last chance to get deals on ski and snowboarding passes at Christie Sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON — Although Denver's heat broke a record this week, on Labor Day many people were lining up to prepare for winter sports.

Tomorrow is the last day for the Christy Sports annual Powder Daze sale, and several people said the deals were too good to pass up.

The following is the cost of the discounted tickets at various resorts:

Copper: $249 plus one free voucher for a friend, 5-pack (+1 ticket for a friend): $41/day (if you include the extra ticket)

Steamboat: 3-day pass, $159, $53/day

Arapahoe Basin: 5-day pass: $199, $39.80/day

Loveland: 4-pack $159,$39.75/day

Winter Park: 4-pack with extra ticket (5 for 4) $249, $49.80/day

Monarch: 3-pack, $129, $43/day

Copper: 4-pack, $149, 37.25/day

Echo 3-pack: 118… 39.33/day

Sunlight, 6-day pack: $33.17/day

One Christy Sports representative said Labor Day is often the busiest day of the sale.

For more information, check out the Christy Sports Powder Daze website.