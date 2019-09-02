Temperatures cool to the 80s Tuesday in Denver before hot temperatures return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — We hit 100 degrees in Denver today making it the hottest temperature on record in Denver for the entire month of September. Temperatures will cool to the mid 80s tomorrow making it feel more like September.

Denver hit 100 degrees today! This not only broke the record high temperature for today but is also the hottest temperature on record for the whole month of September! #cowx pic.twitter.com/Z59afIswPh — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) September 2, 2019

Tuesday's high temperatures will reach the mid 80s in Denver. There will be partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a 10 percent chance of rain. Most places will stay dry on the Front Range but there will be better storm chances in the mountains.

Temperatures will reach the 90s again by Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will have only a 10 percent chance of rain. Fire danger will be high the next several days.

Storm chances go up on Friday and into the weekend dropping high temperatures into the low 80s.

