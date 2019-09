DENVER — A scooter rider was injured Monday afternoon in a crash involving a vehicle on First Avenue and Cherokee Street in Denver.

According to a tweet from the Denver Police Department, the scooter rider was seriously injured, and as of 5:38 p.m. westbound First Avenue was closed at Cherokee Street.

The incident comes just a week after the Denver City Council voted to kick scooters off sidewalks unless they are going 6mph.

#TRAFFIC #DPD responded to E. 1st Ave. and N. Cherokee St. on a crash involving a stand up scooter vs an auto. The scooter rider sustained SBI and was transported to a local hospital. W/B 1st is closed at Cherokee. pic.twitter.com/mJ7Sg9J7F0 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 2, 2019