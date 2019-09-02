Denver records all-time hottest temperature in September

Prime minister of Bahamas says at least 5 dead from Hurricane Dorian

McLEAN’S TOWN CAY, Bahamas — Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis says at least five people have died in the Abaco Islands as Hurricane Dorian continues to pound the region as a Category 4 storm.

Minnis said Monday that there are also people in nearby Great Bahama island who are in serious distress.

He said rescue crews will respond to calls for help as soon as weather conditions allow.

He said many homes and buildings have been severely damaged or destroyed.

“We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” he said.

The storm remained stationary over Grand Bahama late Monday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph.

