Hurricane Dorian forces airlines to cancel flights in Denver, across the U.S.

DENVER-- Hurricane Dorian is forcing airlines across the country to delay or cancel flights.

On Sunday, there were 9 cancellations and 91 delays to Florida and surrounding areas at Denver International Airport.

You can see the entire list of cancelled departures here and arrivals here. You can also check directly with DIA here.

As of 6:45 a.m. Monday morning, there were more than 1,000 flights within, into, or out of the United States. Airline officials are urging passengers who are traveling to Florida to check flights before heading to the airport.

Carriers including American Airlines, Southwest, JetBlue, Spirit, United and Frontier are offering travelers the option to change or delay flight tickets, terms and conditions applying.

Cruise ship itineraries are also impacted. Royal Caribbean says it is "closely monitoring" Dorian, shortening and extending some ship itineraries where necessary, although the company said that "being onboard a ship is one of safest places to be during a storm."