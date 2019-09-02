Fugitive leaps twice from buildings in Colorado Springs but police still nab him

Denver records all-time hottest temperature in September

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police say a man who was trying to elude officers jumped from a second-story window, ran to the roof of another building and leaped again before he was arrested.

KOAA-TV reports the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident Saturday and was taken to a hospital.

Police say the man’s first jump was 25 feet and the second was 50 feet. He landed on the roof of an RV in his second jump.

He was issued a summons on an obstruction charge. Police say he also had outstanding warrants on narcotics charges.

Authorities identified him as 32-year-old Bryan Anthony Bates. No phone number could be found for him, and jail records didn’t indicate if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

