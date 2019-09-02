Female rescued after dislocating knee while camping in Boulder County

BOLDER COUNTY, Colo. — A female in her late teens had to be rescued late Sunday night after falling and dislocating her knee while camping with friends, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said it received a 911 call just after 9 p.m. that the female, whose name and age weren’t released, had fallen at the campsite in the area of Winiger Ridge west of Gross Reservoir.

Personnel rescued the female by watercraft with the assistance of Denver Water, the sheriff’s office said.

The teenager was taken by boat to an ambulance at Osprey Point on the south side of Gross Reservoir.

The rescue, led by the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group with assistance from the sheriff’s office, AMR Ambulance, and Coal Creek Canyon Fire and Timberline fire protection districts took about two hours.