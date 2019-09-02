Driver accused of crashing into Taste of Colorado facing DUI, pending traffic-related charges

DENVER — The man accused of driving through a barricade at A Taste of Colorado festival in downtown Denver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and pending traffic-related charges, the Denver Police Department said Monday.

The man submitted to a blood test and the results will be known at a later date, police said. The name and age of the man likely won’t be released until Tuesday.

Police said one person was injured in the incident at Broadway and 14th Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The person who was hurt declined medical treatment so the driver likely will not face any felony charges, police said.