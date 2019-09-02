Dierks Bentley says he appreciates Colorado Parks and Wildlife after he’s stopped for fishing without a license

BUENA VISTA, Colo. — Dierks Bentley says he’s appreciative of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, even though an officer gave him a ticket this week.

He posted a video to his Facebook page Monday showing him getting a ticket from a Colorado Parks and Wildlife official for fishing without a license.

Bentley was in Colorado for the Seven Peaks Festival in Buena Vista. He posted a photo of himself Sunday with a fish he said he’d caught, adding Luke Bryan only caught one while Bentley caught three.

But Bentley said in the Facebook post he was grateful for the ticket, and appreciative of Colorado Parks and Wildlife for treating him like a “regular person.”

“Appreciate what Colorado Parks and Wildlife does,” he said in the post. “I’ll be all licensed up next time!”