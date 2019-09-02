Denver dentist office offers free dental care for Labor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Many people dread going to the dentist, but for hundreds of people around the Denver metro area Monday, it was a welcomed blessing.

“I think I’m going to be getting a filling because I have a chipped tooth," one person said.

Risas Dental and Braces gave 100 people at each of their six Denver metro locations free dental care, like they do every Labor Day. They call it the labor of love.

“We are giving a free exam, an x-ray, a basic cleaning, a filling or an extraction, it’s our way of giving back to the community," said David Thomas from Risas Dental.

The services were free, and every employee at every location volunteered to work for free as well.

“I love doing it. It really fills my heart and it really makes me happy seeing all the patients leave happy," said Jenni Saracay, Risas Dental office manager.

While a cleaning, filling or extraction will certainly help a lot of people, some folks will need more attention.

"Regardless of your credit, your status, we are here to help you. We want to make sure, we are trying to do flexible payment plans so you can pay," said Thomas.

Jessica Perez brought her nephew in for an x-ray and exam.

“We don’t have a primary dentist right now so this is a good option to know that we can just come in and be seen," she said.