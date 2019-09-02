Chatfield High School students make it home after Hurricane Dorian interrupted their trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. — A group of Littleton parents were relieved their kids made it home from Florida safely Monday, as Hurricane Dorian continued to move toward the U.S. coast.

The Chatfield High School football teams had raised money for months so that they could go to Orlando to play other teams, and then go on a weekend cruise to the Caribbean. But Hurricane Dorian changed everything, and the cruise was rerouted.

Damion Simcox, a father, explained that the cruise was extended to a six day trip, and the boys couldn’t be gone that long. So the decision was made to keep the boys in Orlando, and hope, despite the weather, they’d be able to make it back for school this week.

Unfortunately, their luggage was already checked for the cruise, but families say their travel company took care of them. Instead of a cruise, the boys spent a few days at Universal Studios, and were able to make it home as planned.

There were tears, and cheers as the boys arrived at DIA on Monday. Two girls used this as an opportunity to ask their boyfriends to go to homecoming with them. They had signs saying, "Since ur cruise was canceled, wanna to cruise with us at HOCO?"

In front of a large crowd, the football players said yes.