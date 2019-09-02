Brighton family still trying to get home more than a year after their house burned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Brighton area family lost everything in a fire caused by a faulty extension cord, now more than a year later they’re still waiting to get back into their home.

Steph Johnson said her husband “escaped out the bedroom window on the opposite end of the house with his life.”

The family’s three beloved cats sadly perished. Most of the repairs have been completed, the family’s Insurance policy also covered their stay at another location, but they say after 15 months they still can’t move back into a finished home.

"It’s taking so long to get to this point it makes me wonder if we’re ever going home,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she had no idea it took so much time to get a claim settled between wrangling with the mortgage company and meeting insurance requirements.

"They make you itemize and list every single one of your possessions, how old it is exactly, what room it was in the day of the fire, and then provide that to them and they depreciate it," she said.

Several other steps are required after that information is provided. Many homeowners don’t receive one lump sum check to cover their losses due to scheduled inspections.

“I had to file a complaint with the regulatory agency to get them to inspect the property to release more funds," she said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have reached out to the Johnsons’ insurance company to try to help get them back into their home, which they moved into 18 years ago never imagining any of this would ever happen.