Body of woman found in drainage ditch near Boulder park identified

BOULDER, Colo. — A body found submerged in a drainage ditch in Boulder has been identified.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office said Monday the body of 36-year-old Raquel Perkes of Denver was found Friday by Boulder city employees near Valmont City Park.

An autopsy has been completed and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the coroner’s office said.

Perkes’ body was found just before 10 a.m. as city employees were cleaning a drainage ditch, the Boulder Police Department said.

The circumstances surrounding Perkes’ are under investigation.