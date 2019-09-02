36-year-old heat record in Denver broken before noon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For a second consecutive day Monday, Denver set a heat record.

The temperature reached 96 degrees at 11:55 a.m. at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city, the National Weather Service said.

That broke the record high for the date of 95 degrees set in 1983.

On Sunday, Denver reached 98 degrees, the all-time high temperature in September since record keeping began in the 1870s.

With plenty of daytime heating remaining, it's possible Denver could reach 100 degrees.

If so, that would be the latest day in the year Denver will have a triple-digit day on record. The current latest 100-degree reading is Aug. 16, 2002.

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop back to the mid-80s, which is normal for early September.

