Report: Colorado veterans more likely to die from suicide than others in U.S.

Posted 5:18 pm, September 1, 2019, by

DENVER — Colorado’s veterans are more likely to die from suicide than other veterans in the country, according to a new report from the Colorado Health Institute.

Researchers found that veteran suicide rates in Colorado are nearly double that of the national rate — about 52 per 100,000.

The report says veterans perceive a stigma in reporting poor mental health, and that stigma often prevents them from seeking mental healthcare.

Rural veterans also have a higher risk of suicide than those in urban areas, the researchers found.

The report notes that Colorado organizations are working to prevent veteran suicide, with an emphasis on community-building for veterans transitioning to civilian life and better connecting veterans to healthcare.

