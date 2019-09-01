× Record heat, high fire danger continue through holiday weekend

Temperatures will continue to jump 10 degrees above average throughout the rest of the holiday weekend. Highs on Sunday will hit the mid-90s, staying shy of the record here in Denver of 97 degrees. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions.

We’ll add a degree or two by Monday afternoon, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 90s in the Denver metro area. Denver looks to shatter a couple of records, including the daytime high for the day which is 95°. We will also likely break the record for the high temperature for the entire month of September, which is 97°. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions through the afternoon. Due to these hot and breezy conditions, fire danger will remain high through the holiday weekend.

Some changes will start to work in by Tuesday with a weak disturbance moving through the state. This will bring in a 10% chance of a shower, as well as knock temperatures back into the mid-80s. We’ll keep the seasonal temps around for Wednesday with a 10% chance of storms.

Highs will return to the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday with the same 10 to 20% chance of storms across the front range.

