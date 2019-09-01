Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Aurora; driver in custody

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a driver in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday night, the Aurora Police Department said.

The accident happened about 9:30 p.m. at East Sixth Avenue and North Chambers Road.

A man was crossing Sixth Avenue when he was hit by the driver, who then fled the scene, police said.

The vehicle’s license plate fell off and was left at the scene. The driver was later found at the registered address, and taken into custody and booked on unknown charges.

The pedestrian was taken to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name and age were not released.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.