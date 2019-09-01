One injured in officer-involved shooting in Denver

DENVER — One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting late Saturday night, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at 15th and Central streets near Interstate 25.

Officers responded after receiving a call of a man with a gun in the area. The man was found in possession of a handgun and shots were fired, police said.

One person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No officers were injured, police said.

The Denver and Aurora police departments and the Denver District Attorney’s Office were on the scene overnight investigating as well as the Office of the Independent Monitor.