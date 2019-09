× One dead in 2-vehicle crash in southeast Denver

DENVER — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southeast Denver on Sunday, according to police.

The Denver Police Department says the crash occurred an Interstate 225 off ramp for South Yosemite Street. Yosemite is closed in both directions.

Police have not yet provided further details about the crash. FOX31 and Channel 2 have a crew heading to the area.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.