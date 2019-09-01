JeffCo Sheriff’s Office investigating attempted abduction of children

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible attempted abduction of children.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 8600 block of West Progress Place about 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The area is just southwest of West Belleview Avenue and South Wadsworth Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office notified the public of the incident Sunday afternoon via Twitter.

The driver of this van attempted to abduct juveniles on August 30 at about 5:30 pm in the 8600 block of West Progress Place in Littleton. The driver told the juveniles to "Get in the van" before it drove off. If you recognize this van please call us! pic.twitter.com/2vrnrq6nBI — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 1, 2019

The sheriff’s office says the father of a 9-year-old witnessed a white work van stop and approach some children on the street in front of some houses.

The 9-year-old reported the male driver of the van mumbled something and then said, “Get in.”

Unsure of what the man said, the child asked the driver to repeat himself.

The man reportedly said, “Get in the van.”

The children did not get into the van and the man drove away.

The description of the man is somewhat vague: he is described as Hispanic and between 40 and 45 years old. He has dark hair and was wearing a blue polo shirt at the time.

The sheriff’s office says the van has a six-inch Pepsi-like logo with unknown wording on it. It has at least one yellow ladder and a moderate-sized dent in the driver’s side of the rear bumper.

The van’s front driver’s side hub cab appears to be missing.

Anyone with information about the incident or the driver is asked to contact the sheriff’s office: 303-271-5612.

Tips can also be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.