Hurricane Dorian-themed cakes from grocery chain prompt mixed reviews

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — The hurricane cakes at Florida Publix stores are back with full force.

A Publix cookie cake in St. Johns was decorated with the storm’s path that was making waves on social media.

In the last 24 hours more cakes have surfaced as Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward the coast.

The supermarket has even stepped up its decor by adding other elements that Florida residents might need during the storm.

Customer Jessica Sullivan posted a picture of the hurricane-themed cookie cake on her Facebook page with the caption: “Publix has all your hurricane party supplies.”

The cake decoration has had mixed reactions on social media.

Users against the cake decoration say Publix shouldn’t make light of a storm that can cause destruction, but Sullivan said for her it wasn’t that serious.

“I just thought it was funny,” she said. “I mean, yeah, these storms are serious, but if you can’t find some humor in a crappy situation you will go nuts.”

She said she went in to buy a birthday cake for her son and saw the cookie. Big storms usually scare her boys, so she thought getting the cookie cake would help.

The Publix store had no comment on the cake decoration.