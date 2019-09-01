Hottest September temperature on record to be set Labor Day: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER — Sunday was 98 degrees in Denver, setting a record for the date and also the month by being the hottest temperature ever recorded in September (97 degrees has happened multiple times).

Is the weather feeling too hot? Today's almanac has a couple of new entries: pic.twitter.com/Wgpm30xM4i — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) September 1, 2019

Monday will be even hotter.

Labor Day will push 100 degrees for most metro areas along the Front Range. This will set a record for the date, and will likely break September’s record set Sunday.

There will be a few thunderstorms floating around the state Monday. These will happen for some folks on the Plains and a couple of spots in the mountains. The chance for cooling rain is quite low for Denver. That may work out in favor of your outdoors Labor Day plans. Find a cool spot though, obviously.

For many, Labor Day 2019 will be the hottest Labor Day on record. Monday's highs shown here: pic.twitter.com/F89ER8HIyM — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) September 1, 2019

Tuesday will bring some cooler air to keep the metro areas in the 80s to low 90s, and that will last the rest of the week.

As far as rain chances, there will be some daily thunderstorms for the week, with Denver’s higher chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

