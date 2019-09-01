× Denver PD: One injured when vehicle drives through barrier at Taste of Colorado

DENVER — One person was injured when a vehicle drove through a barrier at the Taste of Colorado in Denver’s Civic Center Park Sunday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, the incident occurred at Broadway and 14th Avenue about 8:35 p.m. The person who was struck has a leg injury.

Police do not believe the act was intentional. However, the driver — a man — has been taken into custody.

The driver has not been identified. Police have not yet determined what charges he may face.

The incident remains under investigation.