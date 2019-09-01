Denver hits 98 degrees, setting hottest temperature reading in September

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The hottest temperature reading in September was recorded in Denver on Sunday, the National Weather Service.

The temperature reached 98 degrees at 1:17 p.m. at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city.

That broke the previous record for the date of 97 degrees set in 1995.

There have been five previous marks in September of 97 degrees, but Sunday's 98-degree reading was a first for Denver in recorded history that dates to the 1870s.

The previous 97-degree marks in September happened on Sept. 3, 2017; Sept. 6, 2013; Sept. 5, 2013; Sept. 4, 1995; and Sept. 1, 1995.

Temperatures are expected to be a degree or two warmer on Labor Day with highs again reaching the mid- to upper 90s n the Denver metro area.

Monday's record high is 95 degrees, set in 1983.

If it somehow reaches 100 degrees, it will be the latest day that Denver will have a triple-digit day on record. The current latest 100-degree reading is Aug. 16, 2002.

