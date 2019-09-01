Colorado Task Force One gears up for rescue efforts as Dorian nears U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE CITY, Fla. -- Colorado’s Task Force One is prepared to begin rescue efforts after a 30-hour trip to Lake City, Florida as Hurricane Dorian nears.

On Friday evening, 16 people from around the Front Range set off on deployment with two boats, two rafts, extra engines and plenty of diesel.

Team members took turns driving and resting in order to reach their first destination as soon as possible. They arrived at 3 a.m. Sunday and got right to work on continuing their training.

“We were pressing pretty hard to get here so that we could be in position,” said the team training manager Mike Parker. “Right now, the conversation is about where we can be best placed.”

The team is prepared to deploy for 10 to 14 days. After that, they are able to swap crews.

Nicole Fierro wrote this report.