DENVER -- The Broncos FIT 7K and Expo was held Sunday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

The morning focused around health and those participating were able to meet Broncos cheerleaders, players and Miles the mascot.

The event started at 8:30 a.m. with the 7K, with waves released every five minutes.

Participants were able to run through the inflatable Broncos head that players go through before games. There was also a Kid Fun Run.

The event ended inside the stadium.