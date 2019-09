AURORA, Colo. — A 3-year-old child was killed after being hit by a driver in a parking lot on Saturday night, the Aurora Police Department said.

The accident happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Tower Road, police said.

The child was left unattended at a wedding venue, police said. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the child was not released.

Police said alcohol was not involved. The cause of the accident is under investigation.