Two seriously injured after traveling through aqueduct in Winter Park canal

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Two people were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after being pulled from a Winter Park canal.

According to a news release from the Winter Park Police Department, multiple agencies responded to the report of a woman found Saturday afternoon in the canal that parallels Water Board Road just east of the Lakota Subdivision with facial trauma and a broken leg.

A man was also found when officers arrived on scene, and both were transported by helicopter to Saint Anthony’s Central in critical condition.

Both people may have been swimming near the entrance to a water aqua duct pipe when they passed through it for about 100 yards, to where it dumps into the lower canal, according to the release.

Both are in their early 20s, and both live in Grand County.

Their identities have not yet been released.