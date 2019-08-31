× Taiwanese tea and dessert shop coming to Platte Street

DENVER — A Taiwanese tea chain is pouring into Platte Street.

Tea Station, the U.S.-based franchise chain of Taiwanese parent company Ten Ren Tea Co., is set to open its 14th U.S. location at Riverview at 1700 Platte next year. The brand’s Denver outpost will be its first outside of California and Nevada.

Licensee Lancy Hwu signed a lease last week for the 2,300-square-foot space next door to upcoming restaurant Daughter Thai. She anticipates the build out will take at least six months and is targeting a mid-2020 opening. Brokers Nathan Stern and Zach Cytryn of Broad Street Realty represented Hwu in lease negotiations.

The menu will include a wide selection of traditional Taiwanese tea, as well as Asian dessert drinks and mochi ice cream, a dessert made of rice cakes (mochi) formed around an ice cream filling. Hwu also hopes to offer Mr. Green Tea Ice Cream and Japanese pastries from Tokyo Premium Bakery in Platt Park.

