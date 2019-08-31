Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivers campaign speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair on August 11, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. 22 of the 23 politicians seeking the Democratic Party presidential nomination will be visiting the fair this week, six months ahead of the all-important Iowa caucuses. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Sen. Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Denver
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivers campaign speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair on August 11, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. 22 of the 23 politicians seeking the Democratic Party presidential nomination will be visiting the fair this week, six months ahead of the all-important Iowa caucuses. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON – Sen. Bernie Sanders will head to Denver Monday, September 9th, to hold a rally with supporters.
This will be Senator Sanders first visit to Colorado during the 2020 campaign, which will hold its presidential primary on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
The rally will kick off at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Civic Center Park. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.