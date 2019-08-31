× Sen. Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Denver

WASHINGTON – Sen. Bernie Sanders will head to Denver Monday, September 9th, to hold a rally with supporters.

This will be Senator Sanders first visit to Colorado during the 2020 campaign, which will hold its presidential primary on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

The rally will kick off at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Civic Center Park. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

The rally is free and open to the public but reservations are encouraged.