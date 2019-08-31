× Record heat, dry conditions for Labor Day weekend

As we head into the holiday weekend, the main weather headline will be the unseasonably warm conditions moving back into the Front Range.

Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 80s with only a 10% chance of a pop up shower or two.

The best chance of rain will favor the foothills and Palmer Divide during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Dry weather dominates the state as we head into Sunday and Monday. This will help temps soar back into the mid-90s both days.

Sunday’s forecast high of 95 will likely fall just a few degrees shy of the record, but expect Denver to tie if not break the record high on Monday of 96 degrees.

Heading into the rest of the work week, temperatures will start to dip a bit.

Expect mid-80s on Tuesday, with upper 80s making a return by Wednesday and Thursday.

This slight dip in temps also comes with the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms.

