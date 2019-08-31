Police: Two suspected shooters driving around Odessa and Midland, Texas, shooting at random

MIDLAND, Texas — Two people are suspected of driving around Midland and Odessa, Texas, shooting people at random.

According to Facebook posts from both the Odessa and Midland police departments, one person is driving a U.S. Postal Service van, and the other is driving a gold or white small Toyota truck.

Police are asking people in the area of the Cinergy in Midland and Loop 250 in Midland to avoid the areas and stay indoors.

The Odessa Police Department reports multiple gunshot victims, and also advises people to get off the roads and use “extreme caution.”

