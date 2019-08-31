Orphaned bear cub trapped, headed to rehab facility

One of the bear cubs orphaned earlier this week in Pine was trapped early Saturday morning, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced in a tweet.

Wildlife officers often take time with homeowners and children to educate them about bear biology and living with wildlife. These girls enjoyed meeting this cub. pic.twitter.com/etlJWwPpZi — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 31, 2019

A couple fought off the cub’s mother with punches and a baseball bat after the animals broke into their home on Monday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The mother bear was found Tuesday morning and euthanized, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

The sheriff’s office said the mother bear and her cub entered the home on Zurich Drive in Pine, about 10 miles southwest of Conifer, about 8:30 p.m. and began eating a loaf of bread.

The tweet said that the cub is being taken to Frisco Creek, which is a wildlife rehabilitation facility operated by the department.

“The purpose of rehab is to mimic, as much as possible, the conditions an animal will face in the wild to prepare it for a successful release. Contact with humans is minimized. Bears live in a secure enclosure with other bears which helps them to develop physically and socially,” a followup tweet said.

The second bear cub has not been located.