Man shot by police will serve 9 years in prison for assault on peace officer

A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a Leadville police officer that led to a shooting was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison.

Dylan Gregg, 33, pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer and admitted domestic violence played a role in the incident on Oct. 30.

About 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, prosecutors said Gregg was breaking things inside the house he shared with his wife and 1-year-old child.

The woman and child locked themselves in a separate room and she called police.

When police arrived, officer Eric Thorne tried to calm Gregg, who continued to throw things through a bay window. Thorne was about 20 feet away in the front yard.

Thorne then used a nonlethal stun gun on Gregg, but it had little effect.

Prosecutors said Gregg then charged at Thorne, cornering the retreating officer against a wall. Gregg then punched Thorne in the head. Thorne then shot Gregg three times, bringing the confrontation to an end.

It was later determined Gregg had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.145 as well as blood evidence of recent cocaine and marijuana use.

Gregg has an extensive criminal history, including some related to drug abuse. He was sentenced to prison in 2009.

“Officer Thorne protected a young woman and her baby that night, ending what could have been a real tragedy,” said Bruce Brown, 5th Judicial District Attorney. “Law enforcement officers are continually put in lethal situations in our communities, forced to respond in kind just to save lives,” he added.