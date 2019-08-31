Denver Marine reunited with lost photo albums left on Edgewater woman’s porch

EDGEWATER — A Denver Marine has been reunited with some priceless memories, after the Problem Solvers shared his story on Wednesday.

Sunday morning, Christine Gallegos found a handful of photo albums abandoned on her front porch.

Scribbled on top was this handwritten note:

“I’m sorry but a vet lost all of his pics. I’m homeless myself, or I would try to get these home. If you know this kid, please help.”

The albums featured hundreds of photos of a Marine with the last name Kennedy.

It turns out, that Marine, Richard Kennedy, lives just a few blocks away from Gallegos.

Gallegos says Kennedy told her his car was broken into, and that the albums and military documents were stolen from inside.

Saturday morning, he came to pick up the albums from her.

Another FOX31 viewer also found important graduation documents belonging to Kennedy near Sloan Lake, and returned those Saturday as well.