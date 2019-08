DENVER — Officials in Denver are lowering speed limits to try to reduce serious accidents.

Fifty-five people have died on Denver streets this year. The Denver Post reports the city has identified speed as a factor in over half of all accident fatalities.

Evans Avenue ranks among the highest for crashes causing death and injury. Officials are lowering the speed limit there from 35 to 30 mph.

Speed limits elsewhere in the city are going down from 45 to 40 and 40 to 35 mph.