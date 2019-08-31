× Climber injured in Rocky Mountain National Park fall

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A climber was seriously injured in a fall in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The unidentified 63-year-old man from Boulder was rescued Friday after he fell 15 to 20 feet on Hallett Peak.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports he suffered numerous serious injuries. A climbing partner and two bystanders lowered him to the ground.

Paramedics aided him while they waited for a helicopter to fly him out of the backcountry. He was transferred to another helicopter and flown to a hospital.