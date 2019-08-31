Chatfield football players stuck in Orlando during team trip due to Hurricane Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. — Hurricane Dorian’s path is nowhere near the mile-high city but it has managed to completely disrupt a local high school football team’s trip to the coast.

Chatfield Senior High School’s football teams are currently coordinating around the category four storm, hoping to make it back home from Orlando safe on Monday.

Both the JV and varsity teams are in Florida without their luggage. The bags are on a cruise ship in the Caribbean.

Since winter, Chatfield Senior High football planned a trip to face-off with teams in Orlando then set sail on a weekend Caribbean cruise.

On Thursday, Chatfield JV Chargers dominated their game, winning 49-0 nothing.

Then Hurricane Dorian's approach disrupted their plans.

“We got to the port, checked in our luggage and we were sitting in the boarding terminal,” team parent and chaperone Monette Nickels said. “They were holding boarding until they sent out a letter to everyone and it said we were being re-routed.”

“We are worried but we know they are safe and the team is having fun right now,” said Lisa Lloyd.

She and Darrel Loyd are team parents still in Colorado.

Instead of taking off on the cruise, chaperones and school administrators decided to keep the teams in Orlando, hoping to make it back for school next week.

“She was so relieved,” Darrel said while looking at his wife. “All we heard about for two days is how much she's been watching the weather and everything she's heard about hurricanes.”

Instead of cruising the Caribbean, most of the Chatfield Chargers are now navigating through Universal Studios for the next two days with only their backpacks.

“We are making lemonade out of lemons here,” Nickels said.

“Right now we're getting lots of pictures of them having fun in the sun wearing borrowed clothes and using borrowed tooth brushes and everything,” Darrel said.

Nicole Fierro wrote this report.