Chaos left for cleanup crews in wake of CU and CSU Rocky Mountain Showdown

DENVER — While the CU Buffs are basking in a win over the CSU Rams for the last Rocky Mountain Showdown at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, employees say game cleanup efforts are anticipated to extend well into the day Saturday.

"This is chaos compared to a Broncos game. These kids gets wild," an employee said. "There is so much beer and alcohol left behind."

Stadium officials say that cleanup on Saturday was impacted by a late start to Friday night's game, due to a weather delay; adding that cleanup starts immediately after the game, both inside and outside of the stadium, and continues into the following morning.

Employees with Aramark, the company that handles Mile High Stadium cleanup, anticipated being on the job until Saturday evening.

On Sunday, the stadium is hosting the Bronocs Fit 7K and fitness expo.