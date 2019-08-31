Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs used opioids and alcohol, died by choking on vomit, autopsy says

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas – Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died by choking on vomit after using drugs and alcohol, according to the Tarrant County, Texas, medical examiner’s office.

Opioids, including fentanyl, oxycodone and oxymorphone, were found in his system, as well as alcohol, according to toxicology results.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead at a Hilton hotel in Southlake, Texas, on July 1. The autopsy was performed the following day.

