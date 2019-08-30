Traffic on US 36 expected to be largely back to normal by October

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation expects U.S. 36 to reopen by October.

After a section of the retaining wall collapsed in July, crews began assessing the damage and attempting to conduct repairs, which was hindered in part by the continued sinking of the roadway.

Crews are now in phase two of six, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, which is currently centered on rebuilding the retaining wall.

Currently, the large, white blocks by the road that look almost like life-size Legos are being used to fill in the wall.

Although traffic is expected to be back to normal Oct. 1, work will continue on the bicycle path, walls and fence, likely into December.

Laura Wuchter, who lives by U.S. 36, said she doesn’t mind waiting.

“I only heard one person say that it really changed her commute, because she commutes from Denver to Boulder—but other than that, I haven’t really heard people talk about it,” she said.