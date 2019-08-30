“Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn’t Happen” by Nina G.

Author and comedian Nina G. uses humor and wit to help change how people perceive those who stutter.  In her newly released book, "Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn't Happen", Nina G. shares her journey to overcoming negative stigmas and becoming one of the first stuttering stand-up comedians to take the stage!

