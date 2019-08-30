Search and rescue team from West Metro Fire heads to Florida ahead of hurricane

Posted 1:30 pm, August 30, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:31PM, August 30, 2019

West Metro Fire on Friday confirmed that Colorado Task Force 1 has been activated for Hurricane Dorian. Sixteen members of the team are set to leave for Florida by evening.

Photo: West Metro Fire

A tweet from the department said the team will be working on water search and rescue.

Photo: West Metro Fire

Every county in Florida is under a state of emergency as the state prepares for what may be the strongest hurricane to hit its east coast in nearly three decades.

At 105 mph, Dorian is the strongest storm of the Atlantic hurricane season so far.

If it makes landfall as a Category 4 storm on Monday as forecast, with sustained winds of around 130 mph, it will be the strongest hurricane to strike Florida’s East Coast since Andrew in 1992.

Photo: West Metro Fire

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.