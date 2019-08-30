Search and rescue team from West Metro Fire heads to Florida ahead of hurricane

West Metro Fire on Friday confirmed that Colorado Task Force 1 has been activated for Hurricane Dorian. Sixteen members of the team are set to leave for Florida by evening.

A tweet from the department said the team will be working on water search and rescue.

Every county in Florida is under a state of emergency as the state prepares for what may be the strongest hurricane to hit its east coast in nearly three decades.

At 105 mph, Dorian is the strongest storm of the Atlantic hurricane season so far.

If it makes landfall as a Category 4 storm on Monday as forecast, with sustained winds of around 130 mph, it will be the strongest hurricane to strike Florida’s East Coast since Andrew in 1992.