RV dropped off by tow truck in Broomfield cul-de-sac frustrates neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Residents in a Broomfield cul-de-sac called the Problem Solvers when some new neighbors moved in, with a 35-foot RV that was dropped off by a tow truck two weeks ago.

The RV has no power, no hook-ups, no water and no way to get rid of sewage. Longtime resident Gary Colgin said he called Problem Solvers out of frustration.

“We’ve called the Problem Solvers to come out and help us put some pressure on the city to get the homeless people out because this vehicle doesn’t run and it’s a junk vehicle," he said.

Colgin said several people are living in the vehicle. They leave early in the morning and return to sleep late at night.

Colgin says the city has been frustrating to deal with at best.

“It’s kind of like every time you call the police they say 'It’s Code Enforcement' and Code Enforcement says 'No, it’s the police'," he said.

The Problem Solvers set a meeting with Broomfield Code Enforcement Manager Brandon Murray.

He said it is a frustrating situation because the city’s own codes tie his hands.

“It can be frustrating and I certainly understand the frustration of citizens when they have something like this sitting out front of their house and we tell them you have to wait 15 days before we can remove it," he said.

Murray said a forged registration on the RV made the process even more difficult to get the RV out.

After meeting with the Problem Solvers, Murray’s empathy appears to be turning to action.

Murray said he is working with Broomfield police.

“Absolutely, one way or the other either the owner of the RV is going to get it out of there or we will," he said.

The Problems Solvers also tried to contact the RV’s “residents” using a phone number taped to a window. The message wasn't returned.

Late Friday afternoon, Broomfield Police said time has run out on the broken down vehicle and its occupants. Police promise it will be towed away by its owners or them by this Tuesday at the latest.