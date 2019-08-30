Record heat for Labor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The relief from the heat was brief today as hot summer temperatures return for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Your Saturday will be the coolest day this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s under partly sunny skies and a little wind. I can't rule out an isolated late day shower or thunderstorms, but most places will stay dry.

The two hottest days of the next week will be Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. So, we get one last blast of summer heat to enjoy over the holiday. The high on Sunday doesn't look to approach the record of 97 set in 1995. That temperature record is the hottest September record ever recorded in Denver. However, the record high of 95 set in 1983 on Monday does look reachable and could be broken.

We quickly transition back to more seasonal low to mid 80s starting on Tuesday and staying in that range for the rest of next week. We will have low rain chances each day which is good to see given how dry August turned out.

