Progressives online make it seem like Cory Gardner is in hiding; he’s actually held over 50 events in August

DENVER — If you are a follower of #copolitics on social media you have likely seen the accusation that Senator Cory Gardner is hiding.

“Cardboard Cory” is a popular meme on Twitter with Democrats accusing Gardner of not taking questions from constituents.

While Gardner has not hosted a large scale townhall in Denver this year — featuring widespread publicity in advance like other GOP candidates have done over the years– Gardner is not in hiding.

A review of Senator Gardner’s schedule shows he has actually hosted more than 50 events throughout the state in August — giving the candidate for reelection in 2020 a chance to interact with thousands of Coloradoans.

Gardner’s events, which are listed below, range from “Main Street walking tours” in Arvada to GOP meet and greets to walking in parades.

While the majority of Gardner’s events were not widely publicized prior to taking place, it does give a glimpse into how Gardner is trying to interact with Coloradoan’s ahead of next years election.

Democrats remain frustrated with Gardner’s event scheduling philosophy.

“Gardner wants to speak to the Colorado voter and hear what they have to say without the unnecessary distraction of protestors who aren’t interested in having a thoughtful conversational,” Sandra Hagen Solin, a Fox 31 political analyst, said.

“The most advanced notice Coloradans have received about an event with Senator Gardner is his fundraiser for Donald Trump’s reelection this fall — in New York City. Meeting with your constituents is a basic job requirement for a U.S. Senator, but Senator Gardner has refused to announce a public town hall,” Alyssa Roberts, a spokeswoman with the Democratic Party, said.

Fox 31 political reporter Joe St. George did talk to Gardner about his schedule earlier this month:

GARDNER AUGUST 2019 SCHEDULE:

Meeting with Aspen Airport – Aspen – Pitkin

Aspen Institute’s workshop on China/US relations – Aspen – Pitkin

JINSA event on U.S., Israel, Middle East – Aspen – Pitkin

GOP Meet and Greet – Aspen – Pitkin

Meeting with CU Anschutz Medical Campus and University of Colorado Cancer Center – Aurora – Arapahoe / Adams

Jefferson County Veterans Meet and Greet – Wheat Ridge – Jefferson

Boeing Jeppesen Tour and Employee Town Hall – Englewood – Arapahoe

Navy Seal Foundation Dinner – Centennial – Arapahoe

Manufacturing roundtable with Manufacturers Edge – Metropolitan State University – Denver

Tour and Meeting with Swisslog Health Care – Broomfield – Broomfield

Solid Power Launch Event – Louisville – Boulder

HHA Roundtable – Denver office – Denver

Tour of Amazon DEN3 – Thornton – Adams

Maxar Technologies Employee Town Hall – Westminster – Adams

Arvada Main Street Walk – Arvada – Jefferson

Eagle County GOP Meet and Greet – Minturn – Eagle

Meeting with Colorado Mountain College – Leadville – Lake

Buena Vista Main Street Walk – Buena Vista – Chaffee

Park County Roundtable – Fairplay – Park County

Wellington Main Street Walk – Wellington – Larimer

Windsor Main Street Walk – Windsor – Larimer/Weld

Congressional Badge of Bravery Ceremony – Greeley – Weld

Governor’s Lunch – Rocky Ford – Otero

Boulder County GOP Meet and Greet – Boulder – Boulder

Tour of BI Incorporated – Boulder – Boulder

Meeting with Viega – Broomfield – Broomfield

Tour of Sierra Nevada – Louisville – Boulder

Larimer County GOP Meet and Greet – Fort Collins – Larimer

Tour of Summitstone Health Partners Medicare Clinic – Fort Collins – Larimer

Aviation Roundtable with Martin Lind – Windsor – Larimer

FR and town hall with Nutrien – Loveland – Larimer

Greeley Leprino Tour – Greeley – Weld

Hungenberg Produce tour and presentation – Greeley – Weld

USDA tour and discussion – Akron – Washington

Aero Applicators – Sterling – Logan

CO Rural health care roundtable – Sedgwick – Sedgwick

Heifer Incubator tour – Phillips Co

CHS tour and roundtable – Yuma – Yuma

Livingston Ranch – Stratton – Kit Carson

Rush Creek Wind Farm and lunch with CO Farm Bureau – Hugo – Lincoln

Roundtable with wheat growers – Cheyenne Wells – Cheyenne

C&J Milling FT stop – Towner – Kiowa

Mauch Farm/Ranch Tour – Wiley – Prowers

Dinner with Prowers Co Farm Bureau – Lamar – Prowers

Hemp Processing Plant Tour – Springfield – Baca

USDA Roundtable – Las Animas – Bent

Crowley County Roundtable (FT) – Olney Springs – Crowley

Meeting with Pueblo GOP Women – Pueblo – Pueblo

Legislative BBQ – Pueblo – Pueblo

Colorado State Fair Parade – Pueblo – Pueblo

Teller County GOP Event – Woodland Park – Teller

Picnic – Golden – Jefferson

Foothills GOP event – Littleton – Jefferson

Speaking at COGA Energy Summit – Denver – Denver

I-70 Coalition Meeting and Tour of Eisenhower Tunnel – Frisco – Summit

Tour of Maryland Mountain with City of Black Hawk Officials – Black Hawk – Gilpin

