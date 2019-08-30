Progressives online make it seem like Cory Gardner is in hiding; he’s actually held over 50 events in August
DENVER — If you are a follower of #copolitics on social media you have likely seen the accusation that Senator Cory Gardner is hiding.
“Cardboard Cory” is a popular meme on Twitter with Democrats accusing Gardner of not taking questions from constituents.
While Gardner has not hosted a large scale townhall in Denver this year — featuring widespread publicity in advance like other GOP candidates have done over the years– Gardner is not in hiding.
A review of Senator Gardner’s schedule shows he has actually hosted more than 50 events throughout the state in August — giving the candidate for reelection in 2020 a chance to interact with thousands of Coloradoans.
Gardner’s events, which are listed below, range from “Main Street walking tours” in Arvada to GOP meet and greets to walking in parades.
While the majority of Gardner’s events were not widely publicized prior to taking place, it does give a glimpse into how Gardner is trying to interact with Coloradoan’s ahead of next years election.
Democrats remain frustrated with Gardner’s event scheduling philosophy.
“Gardner wants to speak to the Colorado voter and hear what they have to say without the unnecessary distraction of protestors who aren’t interested in having a thoughtful conversational,” Sandra Hagen Solin, a Fox 31 political analyst, said.
“The most advanced notice Coloradans have received about an event with Senator Gardner is his fundraiser for Donald Trump’s reelection this fall — in New York City. Meeting with your constituents is a basic job requirement for a U.S. Senator, but Senator Gardner has refused to announce a public town hall,” Alyssa Roberts, a spokeswoman with the Democratic Party, said.
Fox 31 political reporter Joe St. George did talk to Gardner about his schedule earlier this month:
GARDNER AUGUST 2019 SCHEDULE:
Meeting with Aspen Airport – Aspen – Pitkin
Aspen Institute’s workshop on China/US relations – Aspen – Pitkin
JINSA event on U.S., Israel, Middle East – Aspen – Pitkin
GOP Meet and Greet – Aspen – Pitkin
Meeting with CU Anschutz Medical Campus and University of Colorado Cancer Center – Aurora – Arapahoe / Adams
Jefferson County Veterans Meet and Greet – Wheat Ridge – Jefferson
Boeing Jeppesen Tour and Employee Town Hall – Englewood – Arapahoe
Navy Seal Foundation Dinner – Centennial – Arapahoe
Manufacturing roundtable with Manufacturers Edge – Metropolitan State University – Denver
Tour and Meeting with Swisslog Health Care – Broomfield – Broomfield
Solid Power Launch Event – Louisville – Boulder
HHA Roundtable – Denver office – Denver
Tour of Amazon DEN3 – Thornton – Adams
Maxar Technologies Employee Town Hall – Westminster – Adams
Arvada Main Street Walk – Arvada – Jefferson
Eagle County GOP Meet and Greet – Minturn – Eagle
Meeting with Colorado Mountain College – Leadville – Lake
Buena Vista Main Street Walk – Buena Vista – Chaffee
Park County Roundtable – Fairplay – Park County
Wellington Main Street Walk – Wellington – Larimer
Windsor Main Street Walk – Windsor – Larimer/Weld
Congressional Badge of Bravery Ceremony – Greeley – Weld
Governor’s Lunch – Rocky Ford – Otero
Boulder County GOP Meet and Greet – Boulder – Boulder
Tour of BI Incorporated – Boulder – Boulder
Meeting with Viega – Broomfield – Broomfield
Tour of Sierra Nevada – Louisville – Boulder
Larimer County GOP Meet and Greet – Fort Collins – Larimer
Tour of Summitstone Health Partners Medicare Clinic – Fort Collins – Larimer
Aviation Roundtable with Martin Lind – Windsor – Larimer
FR and town hall with Nutrien – Loveland – Larimer
Greeley Leprino Tour – Greeley – Weld
Hungenberg Produce tour and presentation – Greeley – Weld
USDA tour and discussion – Akron – Washington
Aero Applicators – Sterling – Logan
CO Rural health care roundtable – Sedgwick – Sedgwick
Heifer Incubator tour – Phillips Co
CHS tour and roundtable – Yuma – Yuma
Livingston Ranch – Stratton – Kit Carson
Rush Creek Wind Farm and lunch with CO Farm Bureau – Hugo – Lincoln
Roundtable with wheat growers – Cheyenne Wells – Cheyenne
C&J Milling FT stop – Towner – Kiowa
Mauch Farm/Ranch Tour – Wiley – Prowers
Dinner with Prowers Co Farm Bureau – Lamar – Prowers
Hemp Processing Plant Tour – Springfield – Baca
USDA Roundtable – Las Animas – Bent
Crowley County Roundtable (FT) – Olney Springs – Crowley
Meeting with Pueblo GOP Women – Pueblo – Pueblo
Legislative BBQ – Pueblo – Pueblo
Colorado State Fair Parade – Pueblo – Pueblo
Teller County GOP Event – Woodland Park – Teller
Picnic – Golden – Jefferson
Foothills GOP event – Littleton – Jefferson
Speaking at COGA Energy Summit – Denver – Denver
I-70 Coalition Meeting and Tour of Eisenhower Tunnel – Frisco – Summit
Tour of Maryland Mountain with City of Black Hawk Officials – Black Hawk – Gilpin
