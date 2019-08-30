Part of Colorado Boulevard closed due to sinkhole in Glendale
GLENDALE, Colo. — Part of Colorado Boulevard closed Friday night due to a sinkhole in the same area Denver Water was working to repair a water main break earlier this week.
Officials have not said if the two incidents are related.
According to a tweet from the Denver Police Department, police and Denver Fire Department personnel have been working at S. Colorado Boulevard and East Mississippi Avenue since around 8:30 p.m.
Southbound Colorado Boulevard is closed at Tennessee Avenue, according to police.
Police have not released an estimated time of reopening.
#DPD is assisting DFD and Denver Water at S. Colorado Blvd at E. Mississippi Ave. on a sink hole. S/B Colorado is closed at Tennessee. Unknown how long the roads will be closed. pic.twitter.com/K2R4f1FCbG
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 31, 2019