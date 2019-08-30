Part of Colorado Boulevard closed due to sinkhole in Glendale

Posted 9:42 pm, August 30, 2019, by

Crews work on a water main break near Colorado Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue.

GLENDALE, Colo. — Part of Colorado Boulevard closed Friday night due to a sinkhole in the same area Denver Water was working to repair a water main break earlier this week.

Officials have not said if the two incidents are related.

According to a tweet from the Denver Police Department, police and Denver Fire Department personnel have been working at S. Colorado Boulevard and East Mississippi Avenue since around 8:30 p.m.

Southbound Colorado Boulevard is closed at Tennessee Avenue, according to police.

Police have not released an estimated time of reopening.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.