× Part of Colorado Boulevard closed due to sinkhole in Glendale

GLENDALE, Colo. — Part of Colorado Boulevard closed Friday night due to a sinkhole in the same area Denver Water was working to repair a water main break earlier this week.

Officials have not said if the two incidents are related.

According to a tweet from the Denver Police Department, police and Denver Fire Department personnel have been working at S. Colorado Boulevard and East Mississippi Avenue since around 8:30 p.m.

Southbound Colorado Boulevard is closed at Tennessee Avenue, according to police.

Police have not released an estimated time of reopening.