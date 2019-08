LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Four people worked together to shoplift $11,000 of fitness watches from a Lakewood REI, police alleged in a tweet Friday.

The department is asking the public for help and released surveillance video pictures of the two couples.

The pricey theft took place at the REI located at 5375 S. Wadsworth Blvd.

Any tips regarding the theft or identities of the people in the pictures should be directed to Detective Garcia at 303-987-7258.